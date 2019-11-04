Mitchell: Blue Jays really like what they're getting from Anderson in trade

The Toronto Blue Jays have outrighted second baseman Devon Travis to AAA and designated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera for assignment.

Both Travis and Tepera were arbitration eligible this off-season.

Travis has been with the Blue Jays since the 2015 season after Toronto acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He battled injuries during his Jays career and missed all of last season with a knee injury. Through four seasons with the Jays, Travis hit .274/.314/.437 with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs.

Tepera has also been with the Jays since the 2015 season. The 32-year-old had his worst season in Toronto last year, finishing with a 4.98 earned run average and 14 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. Over his five seasons in Toronto, Tepera has a 12-11 record, 3.64 ERA, and 203 strikeouts over 215.1 innings pitched.