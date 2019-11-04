The Toronto Blue Jays have outrighted second baseman Devon Travis to AAA and designated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera for assignment.

Outrighting Travis to Triple-A means the 28-year-old is off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster. Travis can now elect free agency if he wishes.

Both Travis and Tepera were arbitration eligible this off-season.

Travis has been with the Blue Jays since the 2015 season after Toronto acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He battled injuries during his Jays career and missed all of last season with a knee injury. Through four seasons with the Jays, Travis hit .274/.314/.437 with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs.

Tepera has also been with the Jays since the 2015 season. The 32-year-old had his worst season in Toronto last year, finishing with a 4.98 earned run average and 14 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. Over his five seasons in Toronto, Tepera has a 12-11 record, 3.64 ERA, and 203 strikeouts over 215.1 innings pitched.