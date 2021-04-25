The Toronto Blue Jays removed starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu with two outs in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After surrendering a base hit to Manuel Margot, Ryu motioned for catcher Danny Jansen and after a brief conversation on the mound with pitching coach Pete Walker and manager Charlie Montoyo, he was replaced by reliever Tim Mayza.

Ryu has appeared in five games this season for the Jays and posted a 1-2 record with a 2.60 ERA.