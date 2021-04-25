Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu suffered a minor right glute strain in the team's 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Ryu was removed with two outs in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game.

After surrendering a base hit to Manuel Margot, Ryu motioned for catcher Danny Jansen and after a brief conversation on the mound with pitching coach Pete Walker and manager Charlie Montoyo, he was replaced by reliever Tim Mayza.

Ryu said after the game that it was the right decision for him to come out of the game and after going through testing he believes he’s fine.

Hyun Jin Ryu says it was the right decision to come out of the game today and after going through testing he believes he’s fine.



He says he’ll see how he feels tomorrow and prepare as normal for his next start.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 25, 2021

The native of South Korea says he’ll see how he feels tomorrow and prepare as normal for his next start.

Ryu has appeared in five games this season for the Jays and posted a 1-2 record with a 2.60 ERA.