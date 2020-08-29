Phillips: Walker’s predictability is so important for the Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays placed pitcher Jordan Romano on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger injury on Saturday, manager Charlie Montoyo announced.

Romano had an MRI on his finger, which went numb during his outing on Friday and the team is awaiting the results.

The Markham, Ont native was removed from Friday’s outing against the Baltimore Orioles after he began flexing his hand while facing Jose Iglesias. The injury came just after he had surrendered a game-tying home run to Renato Nunez.

The 27-year-old has a 2-1 record with a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings out of the bullpen this season for the Jays.

The Jays have recalled Sean Reid-Foley from the alternate training site to replace Romano on the roster.