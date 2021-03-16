Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson aggravated his groin strain during a bullpen session on Tuesday, general manager Ross Atkins announced.

Pearson was diagnosed with a grade 1 right groin strain after throwing 28 pitches in his spring training debut on March 1.

Atkins added the team believes it's only a mild setback for the 24-year-old.

Pearson appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.

Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain.  He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.