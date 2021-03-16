1h ago
Jays P Pearson aggravates groin strain
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson aggravated his groin strain during a bullpen session on Tuesday, general manager Ross Atkins announced. Pearson was diagnosed with a grade 1 right groin strain after throwing 28 pitches in his spring training debut on March 1.
TSN.ca Staff
Atkins on Pearson's mild setback, decision to pickup Montoyo's 2022 option
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson aggravated his groin strain during a bullpen session on Tuesday, general manager Ross Atkins announced.
Pearson was diagnosed with a grade 1 right groin strain after throwing 28 pitches in his spring training debut on March 1.
Atkins added the team believes it's only a mild setback for the 24-year-old.
Pearson appeared in five regular season games last season for the Jays and posted a 1-0 record with a 6.00 ERA, with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks in 18 innings.
Pearson missed five weeks during the 2020 season with a right flexor strain. He made one playoff appearance last season and struck out five batters over two innings.