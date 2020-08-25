Toronto Blue Jays rookie starter Nate Pearson has been diagnosed with a flexor strain and hopes to play catch this weekend, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pearson was placed on the 10-day IL last week after informing the team that he was experiencing tightness in his elbow.

#BlueJays injury updates:



-Ken Giles (forearm) will throw first bullpen today.

-Bo Bichette (knee) could begin baseball activities this weekend.

-Nate Pearson diagnosed with a flexor strain and hopes to play catch this weekend.

-Trent Thornton (elbow) going to see Dr. Andrews. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 25, 2020

The 24-year-old has a 0-0 record with a 6.61 ERA in four starts and 16.1 innings this season.

Trent Thornton, who was forced out of his last start after one inning with right elbow inflammation, will go see Dr. James Andrews.

Thornton had already spent time on the IL earlier this month with the same injury.

Closer Ken Giles will throw his first bullpen session since going down with an injury, on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was removed from a July 26 appearance with a forearm injury and was placed on the IL the next day.

Injured infielder Bo Bichette could also begin baseball activities this weekend.