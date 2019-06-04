The Toronto Blue Jays have selected top-ranked Canadian outfielder Dasan Brown with the 88th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

The Oakville high schooler has a commitment to Texas A&M.

The Oakville, Ont., high schooler has a commitment to Texas A&M according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

"Ranked 96th by Baseball America, 99th by the FanGraphs prospect team and 103rd by MLB Pipeline, it’s Brown’s top-end speed that will attract teams as early as the second round, or, more likely if you use the rankings as a gauge, Tuesday when rounds 3-10 get going at 1 p.m. ET," Mitchell wrote on Monday.

The Blue Jays drafted pitcher Alek Manoah with the 11th overall pick and pitcher Kendall Williams at No. 52 on Monday.

Toronto (21-38) will look to snap a six-game losing streak Tuesday night as they host the New York Yankees (38-20).