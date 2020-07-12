Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson has a strained oblique and is considered day-to-day according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

Chase Anderson has a strained oblique.

Charlie Montoyo calls him day-to-day.

That’ll open up a rotation spot for, potentially, Ryan Borucki.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 12, 2020

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell notes this could open up a rotation spot, potentially for left-hander Ryan Borucki, who essentially missed all of last season because of injuries.

Anderson, 32, came to the Blue Jays in an off-season trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor leaguer Chad Spanberger.

Anderson began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks but has spent the last four seasons in Milwaukee. He has a career earned run average of 3.94 in 166 appearances spread out over six seasons.

The MLB season is scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Blue Jays opening their campaign the following day against the Rays in Tampa Bay.