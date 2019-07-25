Marcus Stroman may have thrown his final pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old allowed five hits and one run in seven innings of work in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians and admitted afterwards he was aware it could be his final time on the mound for Toronto.

"I said 'this is my house' because it is," Stroman said of his reaction to the final out of the seventh inning. "I just thought it could be my last outing here. I've always been emotional, I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay. ... I feel like I've pitched pretty well in the best division in baseball.

"There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me so I've just kinda come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate - wherever that may be - absolutely dominate."

Trade rumours have swirled around Stroman, who is under team control through next season, for close to a year as the Blue Jays continue their rebuild. With the MLB trade deadline looming on Wednesday, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell said he'd be surprised if Stroman is still on the Blue Jays roster after the weekend.

Stroman's performance on Wednesday dropped his earned-run average to 2.96, third best in the American League behind Charlie Morton and Justin Verlander. His record this season, however, sits at 6-11 after being credited with another loss against Cleveland.

"I feel great," Stroman added. "I'm just excited (about) how good I feel. I feel like I've always been a second-half pitcher and my work ethic from this past off-season is really starting to show. And I'm having a pretty special second half.

"My stuff is beyond where I (thought) it would be at."

Stroman's 3.42 ERA at Rogers Centre is also third-best among Toronto pitchers in franchise history behind Doyle Alexander (3.06) and Roy Halladay (3.23).