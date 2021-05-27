How much of a shot will Manoah get in the majors this season?

The Toronto Blue Jays announce left-hander Anthony Kay has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left fourth digit blister. The move is retroactive to May 22.

While Kay was also optioned to the minors on May 22, he has been placed on the MLB IL, which means he will continue to receive a big league salary and accrue service time.

The 26-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA in 17.2 innings so far this season spread out over five appearances.

Meanwhile, the Jays are also placing left-hander Travis Bergen on the injured list retroactive to May 24 with a right shoulder impingement. Tommy Milone has been transferred to the 60-day injured list as he continues to work his way back from shoulder inflammation. Alek Manoah has been officially selected to the activate roster.

Toronto will wrap up its series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx with a doubleheader Thursday before heading to Cleveland for a weekend series.