The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament strain, the team announced on Saturday. He did not start in Friday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays but did enter as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning.

Biggio is hitting .205 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 39 games this season.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 INF Cavan Biggio placed on 10-day IL (cervical spine ligament sprain)



🔹 RHP Anthony Castro and INF Joe Panik activated from 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Jeremy Beasley optioned to Triple-A



🔹 RHP Ty Tice recalled from Triple-A pic.twitter.com/UYn1Le44U2 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2021

The Blue Jays made several other roster moves on Saturday.

Pitcher Anthony Castro and infielder Joe Panik were both activated from the 10-day IL. Pitchers Anthony Kay and Jeremy Beasley were optioned to Triple-A while reliever Ty Tice was recalled from Triple-A.