8m ago
Jays place Biggio on 10-day IL, option Kay
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament strain, the team announced on Saturday. Pitchers Anthony Kay and Jeremy Beasley were optioned to Triple-A.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Rays 9, Blue Jays 7 (12)
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament strain, the team announced on Saturday. He did not start in Friday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays but did enter as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning.
Biggio is hitting .205 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 39 games this season.
The Blue Jays made several other roster moves on Saturday.
Pitcher Anthony Castro and infielder Joe Panik were both activated from the 10-day IL. Pitchers Anthony Kay and Jeremy Beasley were optioned to Triple-A while reliever Ty Tice was recalled from Triple-A.