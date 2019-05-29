The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitcher Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, the team announced Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES:



We’ve placed RHP Jacob Waguespack on the 10-day IL (right shoulder strain) and reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the Bereavement List. pic.twitter.com/DmeqOv7EhT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 29, 2019

As a corresponding move, Elvis Luciano has been activated from the bereavement list.

Waguespack made his MLB debut Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays and struck out seven batters over four innings but did not appear in a game since.

Meanwhile, Luciano has struggled in his first big league season, pitching to an ERA of 7.32 over 15 appearances.

The Jays will close out their series at Tropicana Field and then head to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday.