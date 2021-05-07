1h ago
Jays place Panik (calf) on IL; recall Tellez
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Joe Panik on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain and recalled first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 10, Athletics 4
Panik has appeared in 19 games this season for the Jays and posted a .226 batting average with four RBIs.
Tellez has played in 18 games this season at the MLB level and has a .183 average, one homer and three RBIs.