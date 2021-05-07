The Toronto Blue Jays have placed infielder Joe Panik on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain and recalled first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Friday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 1B/DH Rowdy Tellez recalled from Triple-A



🔹 INF Joe Panik (left calf strain) placed on 10-day IL pic.twitter.com/CazwnH4m4x — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 7, 2021

Panik has appeared in 19 games this season for the Jays and posted a .226 batting average with four RBIs.

Tellez has played in 18 games this season at the MLB level and has a .183 average, one homer and three RBIs.