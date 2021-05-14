2h ago
Jays place P Borucki (flexor strain) on IL
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL with a left forearm flexor strain, the team announced on Friday. Prior to the move, manager Charlie Montoyo said the 27-year-old was experiencing tightness in his left elbow.
TSN.ca Staff
Borucki has appeared in 13 games this season for the Blue Jays, but has not pitched since May 7 against the Houston Astros.
He has a 3-1 record with a 4.05 ERA in 13.1 innings this season.
Montoyo also called David Phelps’ lat strain ‘significant’, with no timeline for this return.
Phelps left a May 5 game against the Oakland Athletics after experiencing discomfort while warming up.
The 34-year-old has pitched in 11 games for the Jays this season and has an 0-0 record with a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings.