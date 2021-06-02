The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday they are placing reliever A.J. Cole on the injured list retroactive to May 30 with neck tightness.

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley has been called up from triple-A and will join the club in Buffalo Wednesday.

Cole last worked in the second game of the doubleheader on May 27, throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings.

The 29-year-old has a 1.13 ERA in 8.0 innings pitched for the Jays so far this season, his second with the team.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series with the Miami Marlins tonight and have an off-day Thursday before the Houston Astros come to town.