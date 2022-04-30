The Toronto Blue Jays have placed LHP Tyler Saucedo on the 10-day injured list with right hip discomfort, the team announced on Saturday. RHP Bowden Francis has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Tayler Saucedo (right hip discomfort) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/sYEtLqzegb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2022

Saucedo, 28, has appeared in four games this season posting a 13.50 ERA with zero strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

Francis, 26, has appeared in one game with the Blue Jays this season, allowing one hit and striking out one over 0.2 innings. In three appearances (all starts) with Buffalo this year, Francis has a 1-0 record with a 4.11 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 15.1 innings.