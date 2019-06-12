1h ago
Jays promote Romano; place Giles on IL
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the contract of Canadian pitcher Jordan Romano, adding him to the active roster and placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Wednesday.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Romano, the Blue Jays have transferred Clay Buchholz to the 60-day IL.
The Markham native has appeared in 17 games this season for the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons and posted a 1-2 record with a 6.10 ERA in 17 games.Romano was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft before trading him to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers returned him to the Blue Jays after he failed to make their roster coming out of Spring Training.