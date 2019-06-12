The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the contract of Canadian pitcher Jordan Romano, adding him to the active roster and placed closer Ken Giles on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, the team announced on Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES: We've selected the contract of RHP Jordan Romano to our Major League roster. He will wear number 68.



Additionally, we've placed RHP Ken Giles on the 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation) and transferred RHP Clay Buchholz to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/zs8DzyEjmK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 12, 2019

To make room on the 40-man roster for Romano, the Blue Jays have transferred Clay Buchholz to the 60-day IL.

The Markham native has appeared in 17 games this season for the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons and posted a 1-2 record with a 6.10 ERA in 17 games.

Romano was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the Rule 5 Draft before trading him to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers returned him to the Blue Jays after he failed to make their roster coming out of Spring Training.