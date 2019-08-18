1h ago
Jays promote P Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays promoted pitching prospect Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. There is no date set for his first start with the Bisons, but he will be on regular rest on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old made 16 starts at Double-A New Hampshire and posted a 1-4 record with a 2.59 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 62.2 innings.
The Blue Jays selected Pearson with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He began the 2019 season with Single-A Dunedin, making six starts and earning a 3-0 record with a 0.86 ERA before being promoted to the Fisher Cats.