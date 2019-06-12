Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette is expected to return to game action on Thursday with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the team announced Wednesday.

Bichette was hit on the hand by Syracuse Chiefs pitcher Hector Santiago in late April and left the game after trainers came out to check on him.

Bichette is batting .250 with one home run and eight RBIs in 14 games for Buffalo this season. The Blue Jays selected Bichette in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Last year's first-round pick is slashing .337/.427/.482 in 23 games this season for Low-A Lansing. He has not played since May 13.