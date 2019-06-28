Phillips on Sanchez's value: 'He's not on anybody's radar...it's kind of a sad story'

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson has been named to the American League team for the Futures Game at All-Star Weekend.

However, he is on the injured list with a groin injury and it isn't immediately clear when he will return to action.

Pearson is the No. 2 prospect in the Jays' system behind shortstop Bo Bichette according to MLB Pipeline.

In 14 starts so far this season with split between High-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire, Pearson is 3-1 with an earned run average of 1.89 and 66 strike outs in 47.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins Canadian pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic has also been named to the Futures Game AL roster.

The game will go on the evening of Sunday, July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. For the first time in the game's 20-year history, the game will feature an AL vs. NL matchup as opposed to the previous format of American-born players facing off against players from the rest of the world.

Hall of Famer Jim Thome will manage the AL squad, while four-time All-Star Dennis Martinez will manage the senior circuit.