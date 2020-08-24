Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk left Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays with lower back tightness, the team announced.

The Jays are calling the move precautionary.

Grichuk belted a three-run home run that gave Toronto the lead but then did not emerge from the dugout for the bottom of the eighth inning. Teoscar Hernandez took over Grichuk's spot in centre field while Cavan Biggio took Hernandez's place in right.

Toronto went on to win the game 6-4 as Canadian Jordan Romano locked down his second career save.

Following their win over the Rays, the Blue Jays will head home to Buffalo as they host the Boston Red Sox.