Atkins on how the Jays were prepared for Martin falling to them

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk took to Twitter Friday to express his frustration with negotiations between MLB and the players, saying the owners are 'wasting time to get what they want.'

Can Manfred just implement the 48 game season already since we all know that’s all he’s trying to do here. These negotiations are brutal. All the owners are doing is wasting time to get what they want. This sucks. — Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) June 13, 2020

"Can (MLB Commissioner Rob) Manfred just implement the 48 game season already since we all know that's all he's trying to do here," Grichuk wrote on Twitter. "These negotiations are brutal. All the owners are doing is wasting time to get what they want. This sucks."

The latest offer from MLB to the players was a 72-game schedule at 80 per cent of their prorated salaries. Players would get 70 per cent of their prorated salaries during the regular season, which would start July 14, and the rest after the post-season, according to the Associated Press.

The players' latest offer, which was presented Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season with full prorated salaries.