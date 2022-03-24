The Toronto Blue Jays sent outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for leftfielder Raimel Tapia.

There’s also cash involved.@Feinsand on it first. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 24, 2022

TSN's Scott Mitchell confirms the earlier report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and notes that infield prospect Adrian Pinto will also be heading to the Jays, while cash considerations will accompany Grichuk to Denver.

Grichuk, 30, has spent the past four seasons with the Blue Jays. He hit .241 last season with 22 home runs and 81 RBI.

Grichuk is signed through next season under the five-year $52 million deal he signed with Toronto.

It's a return to the National League for Grichuk, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tapia, 28, had a .273 batting average with a six home runs and 50 RBI with the Rockies last season, his sixth in Colorado.

Tapia adds a left-handed batter to the Blue Jays righty-dominated lineup. The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native avoided arbitration with the Rockies last week and signed a one-year, $3.95 million deal. He is once again arbitration-eligible in 2023 and scheduled to reach free agency in 2024.

Pinto, 19, played in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

A native of Caucagua, Venezuela, he batted .360 with three home runs, 27 RBI and an OPS of 1.029 in 54 games.

He also drew 38 walks to 18 strikeouts in 175 at-bats.