The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right hander Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo, who will be active for Friday's game against the Yankees, the team announced.

RHP Jeremy Beasley has been optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Lawrence, 34, has made two appearances with the Jays this season, allowing one run over 3.1 innings pitched in relief.

Beasley, 26, holds a 6.43 ERA in seven innings over four relief appearances with Toronto this season.