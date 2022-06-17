40m ago
Jays recall RHP Lawrence, option Beasley to Triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right hander Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Buffalo, who will be active for Friday's game against the Yankees, the team announced. RHP Jeremy Beasley has been optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
TSN.ca Staff
Lawrence, 34, has made two appearances with the Jays this season, allowing one run over 3.1 innings pitched in relief.
Beasley, 26, holds a 6.43 ERA in seven innings over four relief appearances with Toronto this season.