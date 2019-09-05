The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled pitchers Justin Shafer and Brock Stewart from triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Thursday.

Both right-handers will be active for Thursday's series-opening matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stewart and Shafer have both been up and down with the team in recent weeks.

In 14.1 innings with the Jays so far this season, Stewart's ERA sits at 3.77 (14.1 innings), while Shafer enters Thursday's matchup at 3.19 (31.0 innings).