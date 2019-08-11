The Toronto Blue Jays announced they have recalled RHP Neil Ramirez who signed a minor-league deal with the club on August 6, 2019. To make room on the roster the Jays optioned RHP Jason Adam to Triple-A Buffalo and assigned LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.

Righty Jason Adam optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, lefty Ryan Borucki (elbow) shifted to 60-day IL.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 11, 2019

Ramirez has an 0-1 record and an earned run average of 5.40 in 16 games for the Cleveland Indians this season. Ramirez was originally drafted 44th overall in the first round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers and has spent parts of 6 MLB seasons playing for the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians.