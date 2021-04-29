The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstate Nate Pearson from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to the club's alternate training site. Pearson as placed on the IL in March due to a right adductor strain.

ROSTER MOVE:



We’ve activated RHP Nate Pearson from the 10-day IL and optioned him to the Alternate Training Site.



He will travel with the Triple-A team to Trenton. pic.twitter.com/6JEE86ygGm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 29, 2021

The 24-year-old will travel to Trenton, New Jersey, where he will join the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Pearson started four games in 2020, posting a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 18 innings.