13m ago
Jays reinstate Pearson, will join Bisons
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstate Nate Pearson from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to the club's alternate training site. Pearson as placed on the IL in March due to a right adductor strain.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old will travel to Trenton, New Jersey, where he will join the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.
Pearson started four games in 2020, posting a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts across 18 innings.