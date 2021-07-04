The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated relief pitcher Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list and he will be active for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dolis has been out of the lineup since June 17 with a right middle finger strain.

The 33-year-old has struggled in 26 appearances so far this season, pitching to an ERA of 5.14 while walking 7.3 batters per nine innings.

Last season, he had a 1.50 ERA over the course of 24 games.

To make room on the active roster, Nick Allgeyer has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.