The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list and he will be active for tonight's game against the Boston Red Sox. 

Dolis was out due to a right  calf strain and was pulled from the game on May 7. 

In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has three saves with a 4.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. 

 

 

 