Monday with Mitchell: Ray's resurgence, Manoah's trajectory to the Majors

The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated RHP Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list and he will be active for tonight's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Dolis was out due to a right calf strain and was pulled from the game on May 7.

In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has three saves with a 4.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.