The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday afternoon that outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and will be activated Friday night as they open a series with the Atlanta Braves.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Teoscar Hernández has been reinstated from the COVID-19 related IL and will be active tonight



🔹 OF Jonathan Davis assigned to Alternate Training Site



🔹 RHP Tanner Roark designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/5zUMxbcMZr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 30, 2021

Hernandez cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols last week. Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters earlier in the week that Hernandez was ramping up toward a return.

As a corresponding move, outfielder Jonathan Davis has been assigned to the alternate training site.

The Jays also announced that right-hander Tanner Roark has been designated for assignment. Roark signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the club two off-seasons ago but has struggled mightily, pitching to a 6.80 ERA in 47.2 innings last season and a mark of 6.43 in 7.0 frames in 2021. Roark made one start this season and two appearances out of the bullpen.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Roark spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals as well as another half season apiece with the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics.