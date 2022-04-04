1h ago
Blue Jays release first baseman Bird
The Toronto Blue Jays released veteran first baseman Greg Bird on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Bird, who signed with the Blue Jays in March, posted a .261 average with two home runs and six RBI in 23 spring-training at-bats.
The 29-year-old played four seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015-19, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 98 runs over 186 games. He spent the 2021 season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .267 with 27 home runs and 91 RBI in 112 games.
The Blue Jays will open their regular season on Friday against the Texas Rangers.