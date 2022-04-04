The Toronto Blue Jays released veteran first baseman Greg Bird on Monday.

Bird, who signed with the Blue Jays in March, posted a .261 average with two home runs and six RBI in 23 spring-training at-bats.

First baseman Greg Bird has indeed exercised his opt-out, as @bnicholsonsmith reported.#BlueJays gave him no assurance he’d make the opening day roster, so he’ll now look around the league for a better opportunity. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 4, 2022

The 29-year-old played four seasons with the New York Yankees from 2015-19, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 98 runs over 186 games. He spent the 2021 season with the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .267 with 27 home runs and 91 RBI in 112 games.

The Blue Jays will open their regular season on Friday against the Texas Rangers.