Markham, Ont., native Jordan Romano has been one of the Toronto Blue Jays' most valuable arms this season. But things didn't go his way Friday night.

Romano left the game with the training staff in the middle of the eighth inning with an apparent hand issue.

The team later announced that it is an injury on his right middle finger.

Romano surrendered a game-tying home run to Orioles' slugger Renato Nunez and then began flexing his hand during the subsequent at-bat with Jose Iglesias.

In 14 games so far this season for the Jays, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 0.64 and 20 strikeouts.