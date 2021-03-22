The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday reliever Kirby Yates is out multiple weeks with a flexor strain.

The Jays signed Yates to a one-year contract this off-season and the 33-year-old is expected to play a late-innings role in the Blue Jays' bullpen this season.

Yates appeared in just six games with the San Diego Padres last season, but was named an All-Star in 2019 after finishing the season with a 1.19 earned run average and a league-leading 41 saves in 60 games with San Diego.

