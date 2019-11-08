Mitchell: Travis came up with so much promise, but injuries derailed his career

It looks like Ryan Tepera's time with the Toronto Blue Jays is over.

According to MLB.com's transactions page, the right-handed reliever has elected free agency after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week.

With Tepera's departure and Devon Travis electing free agency Thursday, there are now no holdovers from the Blue Jays' playoff runs of 2015 and 2016.

Tepera pitched in 23 games last season, posting an ERA of 4.98 and a WHIP of 1.29. Last season was his fifth in Toronto after beginning his career with the Jays in 2015.

The 32-year-old has a career ERA of 3.64 in 216 games.