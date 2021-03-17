Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Thomas Hatch left his Wednesday Graprefruit League start against the New York Yankees early after experiencing apparent discomfort in his pitching arm.

Hatch delivered his third pitch of the AB to Judge at 93.5 mph, which Judge fouled off. He then signalled to the dugout for the trainer.



Pete Walker and Charlie Montoyo were out to the mound, too, before Hatch left. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 17, 2021

Facing Aaron Judge in the top of the third inning, Hatch delivered a 93.5-MPH pitch that the Yankees slugger fouled off before immediately favouring his arm and calling to the dugout for a trainer. The team's trainer was joined on the mound by pitching coach Pete Walker and manager Charlie Montoyo.

Hatch was then removed from the game. For the afternoon, Hatch had thrown 48 pitches.

A 26-year-old native of Tulsa, OK, Hatch made his big-league debut in 2020.

In 17 games last season (including one start), he was 3-1 with a 2.73 earned run average and WHIP of 1.177 over 26.1 innings pitched.