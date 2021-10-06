The Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff is sticking around.

General manager Ross Atkins confirmed on Wednesday during his end-of-season remarks that manager Charlie Montoyo and the rest of his staff will return for 2022.

A native of Florida, Puerto Rico, Montoyo just completed his third season at the helm of the team with the Jays finishing with a 91-71 mark, good for fourth place in the American League East. The team missed out on a wild-card spot by one game behind both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

A finalist for AL Manager of the Year in 2020, the 55-year-old Montoyo has a 190-194 mark (.495) over his three seasons as Blue Jays skipper.

Prior to joining the Jays, Montoyo spent two decades in the Tampa Bay Rays system, including four seasons as a coach with the big league team.