1h ago
Atkins confirms Blue Jays coaching staff to return in 2022
The Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff is sticking around. General manager Ross Atkins confirmed on Wednesday during his end-of-season remarks that manager Charlie Montoyo and the rest of his staff will return for 2022.
TSN.ca Staff
General manager Ross Atkins confirmed on Wednesday during his end-of-season remarks that manager Charlie Montoyo and the rest of his staff will return for 2022.
A native of Florida, Puerto Rico, Montoyo just completed his third season at the helm of the team with the Jays finishing with a 91-71 mark, good for fourth place in the American League East. The team missed out on a wild-card spot by one game behind both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
A finalist for AL Manager of the Year in 2020, the 55-year-old Montoyo has a 190-194 mark (.495) over his three seasons as Blue Jays skipper.
Prior to joining the Jays, Montoyo spent two decades in the Tampa Bay Rays system, including four seasons as a coach with the big league team.