The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitchers Ross Stripling and Jordan Romano on the 10-day injured list as both players deal with injuries to their throwing arms.

Stripling has been placed on the list (retroactive to April 12) with a right forearm flexor strain, while Romano will miss time due to a right ulnar neuritis.

Toronto originally scratched Stripling from his scheduled start Wednesday due to forearm tightness.

In a corresponding move, Anthony Kay and Joel Payamps have been recalled from the club's alternate training site.

Kay will makes his 2021 debut Thursday night, getting the start against the Kansas City Royals.

The 26-year-old posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 21 innings while pitching in relief in 2020.

Payamps has yet to give up a run in four innings pitched this season.