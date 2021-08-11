The Toronto Blue Jays have place pitcher Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Ross Stripling (left oblique strain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 RHP Trent Thornton recalled from Triple-A, will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Connor Overton selected to Major League roster, will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Patrick Murphy designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/20kIs1wTmI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 11, 2021

The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances, including 19 starts, this season for the Jays and posted a 5-6 record with a 4.34 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

Trent Thornton has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Right-hander Connor Overton has also been added to the Major League roster and will be active against the Angels.

Patrick Murphy has been designated for assignment.