The Toronto Blue Jays have place pitcher Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has made 20 appearances, including 19 starts, this season for the Jays and posted a 5-6 record with a 4.34 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

Trent Thornton has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Right-hander Connor Overton has also been added to the Major League roster and will be active against the Angels.

Patrick Murphy has been designated for assignment.