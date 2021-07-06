1h ago
Jays send Tellez to Brewers for relief pitching
The Toronto Blue Jays are trading slugger Rowdy Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards and minor leaguer pitcher Bowden Francis.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old Richards has appeared in 21 games with the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays this season, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.69 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 31.2 innings of work. Tampa traded Richards to Milwaukee in May.
Richards begin his career as a starter for the Miami Marlins in 2018, but is now used exclusively as a relief pitcher.
Francis, 25, has posted a 7-3 record with a 3.62 ERA over 11 starts in Double-A and Triple-A this season.
Over 50 games this season with the Jays, the 26-year-old Tellez is hitting .209 with four home runs and eight RBIs. Tellez has been in the minors since June 22.
Tellez has spent his entire four-year career in Toronto, hitting .241 with 37 homers and 99 RBIs over 219 games.