Ryan Borucki's unlucky start to the 2022 season continues.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced the lefty had been placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a blister. Lefty Andrew Vasquez has been recalled from the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in his stead and has been activated.

Borucki, 28, began the season on IL with a hamstring strain and was activated on Apr. 17. He had made two appearances thus far in 2022, facing six batters in 1.1 innings without allowing a hit.

Vasquez, 28, was signed by the Jays to a minor-league deal in the offseason. He made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He previously appeared in 10 games for the Minnesota Twins over two seasons in 2018 and 2019.

The Jays (12-6) continue a four-game set with the Boston Red Sox (7-11) on Wednesday night at the Rogers Centre.