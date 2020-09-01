Jays send Williams to Dodgers as part of Stripling deal

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitching prospect Kendall Williams is one of the two players to be named later sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday's trade for pitcher Ross Stripling.

Williams, 20, was a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

Baseball Pipeline ranked Williams as the No. 13 prospect in the Jays' system.

Williams made six appearances for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays last season in rookie ball, posting a 0-0 mark with an earned run average of 1.13 and a 0.814 WHIP over 16.0 innings of work.

The trade with the Dodgers was one of three the team made ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

The Blue Jays also acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins and lefty Robbie Ray from the Arizona Diamondbacks in separate transactions.