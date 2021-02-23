The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday night that they have sent outfielder Ryan Noda to the Los Angeles Dodgers in order to complete the Ross Stripling trade from last summer.

LF/1B prospect Ryan Noda dealt to Dodgers to complete Ross Stripling trade from last year’s deadline.



So in the end, it’s Stripling for Noda and RHP Kendall Williams.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 24, 2021

Stripling was dealt to Toronto on Aug. 31 in exchange for two players to be named later. The first of those two players to head to L.A. was right-hander Kendall Williams.

Stripling struggled after being acquired by the Blue Jays, going 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA in five appearances.

The 24-year-old Noda played 117 games for the high-A Dunedin Blue Jays during the 2019 minor league season, hitting .238 with 13 home runs.