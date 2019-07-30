2h ago
Jays get pitching prospect Hatch from Cubs
TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed the Blue Jays have traded veteran right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitching prospect Thomas Hatch.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old Hatch is 4-10 so far this season in double-A with an ERA of 4.59 in exactly 100.0 innings.
According to MLB.com, Hatch was the No. 29-ranked prospect in the Cubs' system. The Tulsa, Okla., native had a 3.82 ERA last season in 26 double-A starts.
He is a third-round pick from the 2016 MLB Draft.
Meanwhile, Phelps was sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery for most of the season but pitched to a 3.63 ERA in 17 games since returning. He joined the Jays in the off-season after spending time previously with the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.
Toronto will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals before heading to Baltimore Thursday night to take on the Orioles.