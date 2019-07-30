TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell confirms the Blue Jays have traded veteran right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitching prospect Thomas Hatch.

David Phelps to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 24-year-old righty Thomas Hatch, a third-round pick from the 2016 draft.

4.59 ERA in 21 Double-A starts this year.

Projects as a middle reliever.

Some guy named @ShiDavidi had it first.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 30, 2019

The 24-year-old Hatch is 4-10 so far this season in double-A with an ERA of 4.59 in exactly 100.0 innings.

According to MLB.com, Hatch was the No. 29-ranked prospect in the Cubs' system. The Tulsa, Okla., native had a 3.82 ERA last season in 26 double-A starts.

He is a third-round pick from the 2016 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, Phelps was sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery for most of the season but pitched to a 3.63 ERA in 17 games since returning. He joined the Jays in the off-season after spending time previously with the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners.

Toronto will continue their series with the Kansas City Royals before heading to Baltimore Thursday night to take on the Orioles.