When could Springer, Pearson return to lineup for Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays announced four moves on Friday. Pitcher Tyler Chatwood has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, while Tanner Roark has been placed on the Family Medical Emergency list. Left hander Anthony Kay was optioned to the club's alternate training site while Travis Bergen was recalled from the alternate site.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Tyler Chatwood reinstated from the 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Travis Bergen recalled from Alternate Training Site



🔹 LHP Anthony Kay optioned to Alternate Training Site



🔹 RHP Tanner Roark placed on Family Medical Emergency List pic.twitter.com/Hx5iTT6Ell — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 23, 2021

Chatwood returns to the team after missing over two weeks with right triceps inflammation. The 31-year-old has not allowed a run in 2.2 innings this season.

Roark 34, was moved to a relief role after one start and has a 6.43 ERA in 7.0 innings (one start, two relief appearances) this season.

Kay, 26, struggled in his one appearance with the Blue Jays this season, allowing four earned runs in 3.1 innings in a start against the Kansas City Royals.

Bergen has yet to pitch with the Blue Jays this season. In 6.2 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, the 27-year-old posted a 4.05 ERA with eight strikeouts.