The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed Friday evening they have shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

"The Toronto Blue Jays confirm that personnel at the club's Spring Training facilities in Dunedin, FL, have undergone testing for COVID-19, after a player presented symptoms consistent with those of the virus. The Blue Jays are following protocols put in place for this scenario, including guidelines from MLB and the club's medical team. As a result, the Blue Jays have suspended operations at their Dunedin facilities for the time being," the team said in a statement.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news Friday afternoon.

Dunedin is up the road from Clearwater, where eight people from the Philadelphia Phillies organization tested positive for coronavirus.

Passan also notes that the Blue Jays player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who had recently spent time with players in the Phillies' minor league system. He has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

Multiple players working out at the Blue Jays facility said they had not yet been tested, according to Passan. If the player is not an isolated case, testing will increase.

"We are being overly precautious with testing," Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins told ESPN.

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning also temporarily closed their training facilities after five people tested positive.