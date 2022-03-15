Up Next

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a lefty to their bullpen.

The club announced the signing of left-hander Andrew Vasquez to a one-year contract Tuesday morning.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports the deal is for $800,000.

The 28-year-old appeared in two games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and did not allow a run, striking out three batters.

He spent two previous seasons with the Minnesota Twins, getting into 10 games and struggling with a 10.80 ERA.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Vasquez was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 32nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Westmount College in California.