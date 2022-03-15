2h ago
Blue Jays sign left-hander Vasquez
The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a lefty to their bullpen. The club announced the signing of left-hander Andrew Vasquez to a one-year contract Tuesday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
OFFICIAL: We've signed LHP Andrew Vasquez to a 1-year contract.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 15, 2022
Welcome to the #BlueJays! pic.twitter.com/U02VVeR8oh
MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports the deal is for $800,000.
#BlueJays make their deal with lefty reliever Andrew Vasquez official.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 15, 2022
1 year, $800,000
The 28-year-old appeared in two games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and did not allow a run, striking out three batters.
He spent two previous seasons with the Minnesota Twins, getting into 10 games and struggling with a 10.80 ERA.
A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Vasquez was originally selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 32nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Westmount College in California.