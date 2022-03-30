The Toronto Blue Jays added a bit of veteran presence on Wednesday.

The team has signed outfielder Dexter Fowler to a minor-league deal and invited him to training camp, reports MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

The 36-year-old Fowler has already arrived at the team complex in Dunedin.

A native of Atlanta, Fowler played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, appearing in just seven games after tearing his ACL last April.

A career .259 hitter, Fowler is a veteran of 1,460 games over 14 big-league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Angels.

He was an All-Star in 2016 for the Cubs and went on to win the World Series that fall.

For his career, Fowler has 1,306 hits, 127 home runs, 517 runs batted in and an OPS of .775.