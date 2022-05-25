The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Eric Yardley to a minor-league deal, reports Sports Illustrated's Mitch Bannon.

Yardley, 31, made 17 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

A native of Richland, WA, Yardley had been with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs earlier this season.

Last year with the Brewers, Yardley had a 6.75 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.453 over 18.2 innings pitched.

Yardley has appeared in 51 contests over three seasons with the Brewers and San Diego Padres. 