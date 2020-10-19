Phillips: Experience could give Dodgers edge over Braves, Rays' offence comes through

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with international free agent pitchers Jeury Hiciano (20), Geison Urbaez (20), Johan Simon (19) and Kendry Rojas (17).

Rojas is a native of Cuba, while the other three pitchers are from the Domincan Republic.

Toronto finished at 32-28 last season, their first year with a winning record since 2016.