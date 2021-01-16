Stark: MLB is saying and doing what they have to right now for their season plans

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed international free agent shortstop Manuel Beltre as well as 10 others, it was announced Saturday morning.

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with 11 international free agents!



Welcome to our #BlueJays family 👏 pic.twitter.com/WCeqLAUX6r — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 16, 2021

According to multiple reports, Beltre will receive $2.6 million from Toronto.

Beltre is ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline's top 30 international prospects list. The 16-year-old is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Toronto also signed the following players:

OF Yhoangel Aponte (Venezuela)

INF Luis Bautista (Dominican Republic)

RHP Livan Chaviano (Cuba)

INF Manuel Contreras (Dominican Republic)

RHP Robin De Jesus (Dominican Republic)

INF Luis Garcia (Venezuela)

OF Yeuni Munoz (Dominican Republic)

C Jonathan Peguero (Dominican Republic)

RHP Angel Santana (Dominican Republic)

INF Adriel Sotolongo (Cuba)